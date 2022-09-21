Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement
Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on November 2, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information:
Name(s) of the mortgagor(s): Brent M. Monroe, a married man
Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for lender and lender’s successors and/or assigns
Foreclosing Assignee (if any): The Money Source Inc.
Date of Mortgage: August 25, 2020
Date of Mortgage Recording: October 9, 2020
Amount claimed due on date of notice: $182,726.07
Description of the mortgaged premises: Situated in Township of Bennington, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and described as: The South 228 feet of the North 498 feet of the West 250 feet of the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 10, Town 6 North, Range 2 East.
Common street address (if any): 4365 S M 52, Owosso, MI 48867-9224
The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a; or, if the subject real property is used for agricultural purposes as defined by MCL 600.3240(16).
If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period.
Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice.
This notice is from a debt collector.
Date of notice: September 21, 2022
Trott Law, P.C.
31440 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 145
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 642-2515
1476256
(09-21)(10-12)
Publish: September 21 and 28, 2022 and October 5 and 12, 2022
