Notice of Public Hearing
For New Brownfield
Redevelopment Plans
“District #22, 123 N Washington St Redevelopment Project”
The Owosso Brownfield Redevelopment Authority of the City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan to consider approving a new Brownfield Redevelopment Plan “District #22, 123 N Washington St Redevelopment Project.” The plans have been prepared pursuant to Michigan Public Law, PA 381 of 1996, as amended. The plans provide for tax capture revenues for environmental work and eligible construction expenses.
The eligible property for District #22 is parcel 050-470-022-020-00, and as described below:
E 1/2 LOT 2 BLK 22 ALSO W 44’ OF LOT 3 & THE N 44’ OF THE E 88’ OF LOT 3 BLK 22 ORIGINAL PLAT
The purpose of the public hearing is to encourage an open process for commentary and evaluation of the application. The plan, maps, and other information are available at city hall. If you should desire to learn more about the plan’s content and implications, you are encouraged to contact the City Manager at (989) 725-0568 for additional information. Written comments may also be submitted to this office for presentation at the hearing.
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso Website address is www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: June 6, 2022
