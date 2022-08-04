Burns Township Regular Board Meeting Minutes, August 1, 2022
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to Approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: Ron Keith spoke regarding lack and size of trees at Eagle Cove.
Motion to approve investing $500,000 in a CD at Wells Fargo for one year. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve purchase of door locks, security camera and fire alarms for a cost not to exceed $2,000. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – Glass moved; Riley seconded to hold a building workshop Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9:00am. Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Broadband – No new information regarding grants.
Extended Public Comment: David Cowes commented on interest rates. Ed Woods commented on Building Workshop.
Next regular board meeting will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:19 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: August 4, 2022
