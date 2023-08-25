REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF AUGUST 21, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor
Wayne LeDuc at 7:01 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Mike Carr, Helen Granger, Becky Smith, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: John Sarrazin, Brian DeLorge.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Michael Luongo; Karen Hornus, Library Board Member; Jami Cromley, Library Director; Cathy Cramner, Library Branch Manager; Danielle Eilert, Library Assistant.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Amend Consent Agenda 3. Accept the resignation with regret from Karen Hornus from the Community District Library Board of Directors to be effective September 28, 2023.
Add to Consent Agenda 4. Excuse councilpersons John Sarrazin and Brian DeLorge from August 21, 2023 Regular Council meeting due to personal conflicts.
5. Accept the resignation from Rebecca Smith from SATA Board effective immediately.
6. Accept appointment of councilperson Mike Carr to the SATA Board per term.
7. Accept appointment of councilperson Adam Spannagel to the Community District Library Board of Directors to be effective September 29, 2023.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Smith, Granger, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Karen Hornus, Community District Library Board of Directors member, thanked the City of Corunna for the privilege of allowing her to serve on the board for many years. Jami Cromley, District Library Director, updated council on the increase in foot traffic the libraries are seeing, the upgrades to their Wi-Fi access points and the events they’ve been holding. Cathy Cramner, Corunna Library Branch Manager, updated council what events the Corunna branch has been hosting and mentioned the new landscaping that is being done.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed with the county doing work on the parking lots around the courthouse that he will be trying to get better handicap parking availability for the Olmstead Building/Library. The potential dog park location was discussed and a few different locations were shown with estimated costs for each area.
CITY ASSESSOR/PLANNER REPORT
Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor, presented a synopsis of what the Planning Commission is about, what the Commission has done in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, who is on the Commission, how many meetings they have had and the various things they address throughout the year.
CONSENT AGENDA
Granger moved, Carr seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of August 7, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 7-28-23 to 8-11-23.
3. Accept the resignation with regret from Karen Hornus from the Community District Library Board of Directors to be effective September 28, 2023. (This item was amended.)
4. Excuse councilpersons John Sarrazin and Brian DeLorge from August 21, 2023 Regular Council meeting due to personal conflicts. (This item was added to the agenda.)
5. Accept the resignation from Rebecca Smith from SATA Board effective immediately. (This item was added to the agenda.)
6. Accept appointment of councilperson Mike Carr to the SATA Board per term. (This item was added to the agenda.)
7. Accept appointment of councilperson Adam Spannagel to the Community District Library Board of Directors to be effective September 29, 2023. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Spannagel, Smith, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Defined Benefit Plan Adoption Agreement.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, informed the council that at the annual MERS meeting we were informed we could merge the two divisions with no changes. Granger moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve Defined Benefit Plan Adoption Agreement merging division 12 to 22 as discussed.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Spannagel, Carr, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider Defined Benefit Plan Agreement.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, informed the council that the city is closing this division because we have no active employees in it as it has been a closed division through the city for a while and needs to be closed through MERS. Granger moved, Carr seconded, to approve the Defined Benefit Plan Agreement closing division 20 as discussed.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Spannagel, Carr, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, Granger seconded, to adjourn at 7:46 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Carr, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor
Jessica Morence, City Deputy Clerk
