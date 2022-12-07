City of Owosso
PARKS & RECREATION
COMMISSION
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission shall conduct a special meeting on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall at 301 W Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 for the purpose of receiving comments on the proposed draft of the City of Owosso Five-Year Recreation Plan.
The Plan evaluates existing recreation opportunities, reviews public opinion regarding recreation, establishes recreational goals, and proposes a five-year schedule of improvements and other related items that the City wishes to pursue. The City is especially interested in receiving input from people with disabilities. A PDF copy of the Plan is available for review online at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or in person at the City Clerk’s Office during regular office hours.
If you are interested in submitting comments regarding the Draft Plan, please send written comments to Amy Fuller, Assistant City Manager, 301 W Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 or email city.clerk@ci.owosso.mi.us no later than December 28, 2022. All comments, written and oral, will be noted for the record.
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/ hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours’ notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 W. Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso website is: www.ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: December 7, 2022
