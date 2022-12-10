VENICE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ADOPTION
To the residents and property owners of the Township of Venice, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and all other interested persons:
On December 5, 2022, Venice Township (the “Township”) adopted Ordinance No. 2022-12-5b, Plants and Weeds Ordinance (the “Ordinance”). The following is a summary of the Ordinance. A true copy of the Ordinance is available at the Township Hall, 960 S New Lothrop Rd, Lennon, MI 48449
Section 1. This section provides the Title of the Ordinance and provides comprehensive regulations, definitions and enforcement processes such as violations and penalties for vegetation and noxious weed control in the Township.
Section 2. This section provides that any ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed only to the extent necessary to give the Ordinance full force and effect.
Section 3. This section provides that the Ordinance shall become effective 30 days after this Ordinance is published in a newspaper of general circulation within the Township as provided by law.
Dated: December 5, 2022 Alissa Sumner
Township Clerk
960 S New Lothrop Rd
PO Box 222
Lennon, MI 48449
(810) 621-4096
Publish: December 10, 2022
