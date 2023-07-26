SECTION 00 1000
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Notice is hereby given that Shiawassee RESD is receiving bids from trade contractors for the following project:
SHIAWASSEE RESD TRANSPORTATION FACILITY
Complete proposals will be received for the following work categories in accordance with drawings and
specifications as prepared by the Architect, Engineers and Construction Manager.
BID CATEGORY 1: GENERAL TRADES / CONCRETE
BID CATEGORY 2: MASONRY
BID CATEGORY 3: METALS
BID CATEGORY 4: METAL ROOFING / SIDING
BID CATEGORY 5: GLASS & GLAZING
BID CATEGORY 6: OVERHEAD DOORS
BID CATEGORY 7: DRYWALL / ACOUSTICAL
BID CATEGORY 8: RESILIENT FLOORING
BID CATEGORY 9: PAINTING
BID CATEGORY 10: MECHANICAL WORK
BID CATEGORY 11: ELECTRICAL WORK
BID CATEGORY 12: EARTHWORK / SITE UTILITIES
BID CATEGORY 13: ASPHALT PAVING
Bids will be received at the Office of the Superintendent until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the bid date.
Proposals should be submitted in TRIPLICATE and be addressed to:
David Schulte - Superintendent
Shiawassee RESD
114 W. North St.
Owosso, MI 48867
R.C. Hendrick & Son, Inc. is the Construction Manager on this Project. Please do not phone, fax, or email bids to the Construction Manager.
OWNERS RESERVATION OF RIGHTS
The Owner reserves the right to reject any, part of any or all bids and to waive all informalities in the bidding procedures. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid when Bidder fails to submit data required by the Bidding Documents, or if the bid is submitted incomplete or irregular. No telephonic,email, fax bids or modification to a submitted bid will be received or considered by the Owner. Shiawassee RESD R.C. Hendrick Project No. 77522 Transportation Facility 00 1000 - Advertisement for Bid
BID BONDS
Each bid that exceeds Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000) must be submitted with an attached certified check or bid bond from a surety company approved to do business in the State of Michigan, payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the base bid.
PRE-BID CONFERENCE
There is a Pre-Bid Conference scheduled for this project on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
FAMILIAL DISCLOSURE
Bidders must provide familial disclosure in compliance with MCL 380.1267 and attach this information to the bid. The bid shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the Owner or the employee of the bidder and any member of the board, intermediate school board, or board of directors or the superintendent of the school district, intermediate superintendent of the intermediate school district, or chief executive office of the public school academy. The District shall not accept a bid that does not include this sworn and notarized disclosure statement.
QUESTIONS / RFI’s
All questions regarding the plans and specifications are to be emailed to Chip Hendrick (chip@rchendrick.com).
DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS
Plans, Specifications and Addendums will be available for download from the R.C. Hendrick Plan Room located at www.rchendrick.com. Click on “Plan Room” and then follow the link to access the project files. If a password is required to access the files, please email the Project Manager associated with the project.
ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be posted to R.C. Hendrick’s Online Plan Room. Addendums will be posted no later than 12:00 Noon on the day before the bid is due. R.C. Hendrick will send out a notice that an addendum is available to all known planholders. It is the responsibility of every bidder to check the project site for addendums and note them on the bid form.
END OF SECTION 00 1000
Publish July 26, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.