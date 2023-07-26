SECTION 00 1000

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Notice is hereby given that Shiawassee RESD is receiving bids from trade contractors for the following project:

SHIAWASSEE RESD TRANSPORTATION FACILITY

Complete proposals will be received for the following work categories in accordance with drawings and

specifications as prepared by the Architect, Engineers and Construction Manager.

BID CATEGORY 1: GENERAL TRADES / CONCRETE

BID CATEGORY 2: MASONRY

BID CATEGORY 3: METALS

BID CATEGORY 4: METAL ROOFING / SIDING

BID CATEGORY 5: GLASS & GLAZING

BID CATEGORY 6: OVERHEAD DOORS

BID CATEGORY 7: DRYWALL / ACOUSTICAL

BID CATEGORY 8: RESILIENT FLOORING

BID CATEGORY 9: PAINTING

BID CATEGORY 10: MECHANICAL WORK

BID CATEGORY 11: ELECTRICAL WORK

BID CATEGORY 12: EARTHWORK / SITE UTILITIES

BID CATEGORY 13: ASPHALT PAVING

Bids will be received at the Office of the Superintendent until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the bid date.

Proposals should be submitted in TRIPLICATE and be addressed to:

David Schulte - Superintendent

Shiawassee RESD

114 W. North St.

Owosso, MI 48867

R.C. Hendrick & Son, Inc. is the Construction Manager on this Project. Please do not phone, fax, or email bids to the Construction Manager.

OWNERS RESERVATION OF RIGHTS

The Owner reserves the right to reject any, part of any or all bids and to waive all informalities in the bidding procedures. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid when Bidder fails to submit data required by the Bidding Documents, or if the bid is submitted incomplete or irregular. No telephonic,email, fax bids or modification to a submitted bid will be received or considered by the Owner. Shiawassee RESD R.C. Hendrick Project No. 77522 Transportation Facility 00 1000 - Advertisement for Bid

BID BONDS

Each bid that exceeds Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000) must be submitted with an attached certified check or bid bond from a surety company approved to do business in the State of Michigan, payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the base bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

There is a Pre-Bid Conference scheduled for this project on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

FAMILIAL DISCLOSURE

Bidders must provide familial disclosure in compliance with MCL 380.1267 and attach this information to the bid. The bid shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the Owner or the employee of the bidder and any member of the board, intermediate school board, or board of directors or the superintendent of the school district, intermediate superintendent of the intermediate school district, or chief executive office of the public school academy. The District shall not accept a bid that does not include this sworn and notarized disclosure statement.

QUESTIONS / RFI’s

All questions regarding the plans and specifications are to be emailed to Chip Hendrick (chip@rchendrick.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS

Plans, Specifications and Addendums will be available for download from the R.C. Hendrick Plan Room located at www.rchendrick.com. Click on “Plan Room” and then follow the link to access the project files. If a password is required to access the files, please email the Project Manager associated with the project.

ADDENDUMS

Addendums will be posted to R.C. Hendrick’s Online Plan Room. Addendums will be posted no later than 12:00 Noon on the day before the bid is due. R.C. Hendrick will send out a notice that an addendum is available to all known planholders. It is the responsibility of every bidder to check the project site for addendums and note them on the bid form.

END OF SECTION 00 1000

Publish July 26, 2023

