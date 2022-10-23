NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE MARILYN A. SPENCER
LIVING TRUST
In the matter of The Marilyn A. Spencer Trust
Date of Birth: December 20, 1935. NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Marilyn A. Spencer, who lived at 1330 W. Oliver St., Owosso, MI 48867, died on April 26, 2022.
Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cynthia M. Collins, Successor Trustee, at 1058 N. Chipman St., Owosso, MI 48867 within four (4) months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 15, 2022
CYNTHIA M. COLLINS
Successor Trustee
1058 N. Chipman St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney for Trustee
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: October 23, 2022
