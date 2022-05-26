NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40045-DE
Estate of WILLIAM D. HAUEISEN Date of Birth: January 1, 1948.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, William D. Haueisen, died April 12, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Mark Haueisen, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: May 23, 2022
MARK HAUEISEN
Personal representative
1700 S. Cambridge Dr.
St. Joseph, MI 49085
Telephone No. (269) 985-3951
GLORIA SANTRUCEK-ARNDT P67594
Attorney at Law
114 E. Main Street, Ste. 218
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 743-3810
Publish: May 5, 2022
