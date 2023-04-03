PUBLIC NOTICE

SCIOTA TOWNSHIP

ELECTION COMMISSION

MEETING and

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

OF OPTICAL SCAN and

AUTO-MARK VOTING EQUIPMENT

Notice is hereby given that Sciota Township will hold an election commission meeting and Public Accuracy Test of the optical scan voting system and the Auto-Mark machine to be used in the May 2, 2023, School Election on

Monday, April 10, 2023

beginning approximately 7:45 p.m.

(after the board meeting)

Sciota Township Hall

3990 Leland Road

Laingsburg, MI 48848

This test is being conducted as required by Michigan law (MCL168.798) to demonstrate to the public that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.

Jamie Parker-Wing, Clerk

Sciota Township

(517) 651-5286

clerk@sciotatownship.net

Publish: April 3 and 9, 2023

