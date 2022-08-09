NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40115-DE
Estate of EDWARD WILLIAM CORDS II Date of Birth: January 24, 1971.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Edward William Cords II, died April 26, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kimberly Cords, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 29, 2022
KIMBERLY CORDS
Personal representative
8100 E. Lansing Road
Durand, MI 48429
Telephone No. (989) 277-6071
RYAN BARR P68047
Attorney at Law
801 W. Big Beaver Road, Suite 401
Troy, Michigan 48084
Telephone No. (248) 581-0987
Publish: August 9, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.