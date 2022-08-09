NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40115-DE

Estate of EDWARD WILLIAM CORDS II Date of Birth: January 24, 1971.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Edward William Cords II, died April 26, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kimberly Cords, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 29, 2022

KIMBERLY CORDS

Personal representative

8100 E. Lansing Road

Durand, MI 48429

Telephone No. (989) 277-6071

RYAN BARR P68047

Attorney at Law

801 W. Big Beaver Road, Suite 401

Troy, Michigan 48084

Telephone No. (248) 581-0987

Publish: August 9, 2022

