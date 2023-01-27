NOTICE OF HEARING TO REVIEW
SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ROLL – HAZARDS AND NUISANCES
CITY OF OWOSSO, COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE, MICHIGAN
TO THE OWNERS OF THE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:
TAKE NOTICE that a Special Assessment Roll-Hazards and Nuisances has been prepared for the purpose of defraying the unpaid costs incurred in the altering, repairing, tearing down, abating or removing of hazards and nuisances of the above described property.
TAKE NOTICE THAT ANY HAZARDS/NUISANCES INVOICES OR CHARGES REMAINING UNPAID AS OF THEIR DUE DATE WILL BE INCLUDED ON THIS ROLL.
The said Special Assessment Roll-Hazards and Nuisances is on file for public examination with the City Clerk and any objections to said Special Assessment Roll-Hazards and Nuisances must be filed in writing with the City Clerk prior to the close of the hearing to review said Special Assessment Roll-Hazards and Nuisances.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that appearance and protest at this hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the State Tax Tribunal if an appeal should be desired. A property owner or party in interest, his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or may file his or her appearance by letter and his or her personal appearance shall not be required. The property owner or any person having an interest in the property subject to the proposed special assessments may file a written appeal of the special assessment with the State Tax Tribunal within thirty days after confirmation of the special assessment roll if that special assessment was protested at this hearing.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the City Council will meet at the Owosso City Hall, Owosso, Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 for the purpose of reviewing said Special Assessment Roll-Hazards and Nuisances and for the purpose of considering all objections to said roll submitted in writing. If you have questions regarding this notice, please contact the City Treasurer’s Office at 725-0599.
Amy K. Kirkland, Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso website address is: www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: January 27, 2023
