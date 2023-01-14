NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN
THE RHODA L. HUMPHREY
REVOCABLE TRUST
DATED APRIL 23, 2015
TO ALL CREDITORS:
Settlor, Rhoda L. Humphrey, died on December 20, 2022. At this time, there is no personal representative of the Settlor to whom Letters of Administration have been issued.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against The Rhoda L. Humphrey Revocable Trust will be forever banned unless presented to Cindy K. Smith, Trustee, within four months after the date of publication of this notice.
Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.
Date: January 11, 2023
Cindy K. Smith
Trustee
5928 Hixson Pike, Suite A-371
Hixson, TN 37343
920-629-1998
James F. Anderton, V P67628
Attorney
124 W. Allegan St. Ste. 700
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-2400
Publish: January 14, 2023
