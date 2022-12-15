Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
December 7, 2022
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees; Darlene Parks Deputy Clerk.
Absent: Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Guests: Duane Wood, John Plowman
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The November 2, 2022 meeting minutes were approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The second required Informational Meeting was held for the I-69 Trade Corridor to provide information on the LDFA. Parmalee stated there is $36,000 in the reserve fund, an additional $8,000 will come in around the 1st of March. The money is in the reserve fund for utility improvements down the Lansing Rd corridor. No public questions were asked.
Sheriff Report: 19 Traffic stops for the month, 114 total calls in the Township.
SESA:
DDA: Next meeting is January 18, 2023 6:30pm, Perry Twp Hall.
County Comm: Plowman reported there were interviews held for a new County Administrator. The County Court House and Veterans Building renovations have started. This years fund balance is $2.5 Million. The 2023 budget is balanced on paper.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Unfinished Business: None
New Business:
• The Board reappointed Jim Bashore, Tim Place and Dave Fletcher to the Board of Review for a two year term ending December 31, 2024. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• The DDA has received and approved an offer at their October meeting, to sell the old Talbot property on Lansing Rd. in the amount of $35,000. A motion was made to also approved the sale of the property. The sale is contingent on having the property rezoned to M-2 and the Township will request to wave the 50 day review of the Planning Commission because it’s Township property. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried.
•
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: December 16, 2022
