NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40104-DE

Estate of JOSEPH ANDREW SHEFF Date of Birth: August 8, 1931.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Joseph Andrew Sheff, died November 8, 2021.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to James Kelly, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: May 24, 2023

JAMES KELLY

Personal representative

7182 Coldwater Road

Flushing, Michigan 48843

Telephone No. (810) 659-0438

MATTHEW J. VAN EPPS P37030

Attorney at Law

318 N. Water St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-6777

Publish: June 1, 2023

