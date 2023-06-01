NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40104-DE
Estate of JOSEPH ANDREW SHEFF Date of Birth: August 8, 1931.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Joseph Andrew Sheff, died November 8, 2021.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to James Kelly, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: May 24, 2023
JAMES KELLY
Personal representative
7182 Coldwater Road
Flushing, Michigan 48843
Telephone No. (810) 659-0438
MATTHEW J. VAN EPPS P37030
Attorney at Law
318 N. Water St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-6777
Publish: June 1, 2023
