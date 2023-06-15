NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.