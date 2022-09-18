PUBLICATION AND NOTICE
OF FRIEND OF THE COURT
ANNUAL STATUTORY REVIEW
STATE OF MICHIGAN
35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
ANNUAL REVIEW OF
PERFORMANCE RECORD OF THE FRIEND OF THE COURT
Pursuant to Michigan Law, the chief circuit judge annually reviews the performance record of the friend of the court. The review will be conducted on or about November 1, 2022. This review is limited by law to the following criteria: whether the friend of the court is guilty of misconduct, neglect of statutory duty, or failure to carry out the written orders of the court relative to a statutory duty; whether the purposes of the Friend of the Court Act are being met; and whether the duties of the friend of the court are being carried out in a manner that reflects the needs of the community. Members of the public may submit written comments to the chief judge relating to these criteria. Send your written comments, with your name and address, to Hon. Ward L. Clarkston, 110 E. Mack St., Corunna, MI 48817.
Publish: August 21, 2022 and September 18, 2022
