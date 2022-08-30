NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY. ATTN PURCHASERS: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT: Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 A.M. on October 5, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE SALE: Default has been made in the conditions of a mortgage made by Sandra J. Simmons and Clayton J. Simmons, the Mortgagors, to LENDER LTD. DBA METRO MORTGAGE CORPORATION, the original Mortgagee, dated August 11, 2003, and recorded on August 18, 2003, in Liber 1044, on Page 93, in Shiawassee County Records, Michigan and last assigned to LoanCare, LLC, the Foreclosing Assignee, as documented by an Assignment of Mortgage dated June 8, 2022, and recorded on June 14, 2002, in Liber 1297, on Page 0525, in Shiawasse County Records, Michigan, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due and owing as of the date of this Notice, the sum of Sixty Three Thousand Six Hundred Thirty One and 24/100 U.S. Dollars ($63,631.24). Said premise is situated at 266 E. Henderson Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867 in the City of Owosso, Shiawasse County, Michigan, and is described as: THE NORTH 215 FEET OF THE WEST 180 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWN 8 NORTHM, RANGE 3 EAST, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY RECORDS. The redemption period shall be 6 months (180 Days) from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. Pursuant to Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, if the property is sold at foreclosure sale the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder under MCLA 600.3278 for damaging the property during the redemption period. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Dated: August 8, 2022 For More Information, please call: Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. Attorneys for Servicer 255 South Orange Avenue, Suite 900 Orlando, Florida 32801 (855) 287-0240 Matter No. MI-000393-22
(08-16)(09-06)
Publish: August 16, 23 and 30 2022 and September 6, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.