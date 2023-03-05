DRAFT SYNOPSIS
REGULAR MEETING
CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP
FEBRUARY 27, 2023
Roll Call:
Present: Supervisor Holek, Clerk Brady, Treasurer Essenburg, Trustee Holzheuer, Trustee Krhovsky and Trustee Spicer. Trustee Hagadon was absent.
Approval of Bills:
It was moved by Clerk Brady, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve both the payment of the January 2023 Payroll and the February 2023 Accounts Payable as follows: Payroll checks 26572-26590 in the amount of $14,296.42; Accounts Payable; General Fund Check no 19341-19355 in the amount of $166,889.31; Fire Fund Check No. 2215 in the amount of $1,292.39; Utility-Middletown Water Project Check NO. 1006 in the amount of $9,090.00 for a Grand Total of $191,568.12. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
REVENUE/EXPENDITURE REPORT:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Krhovsky to approve the Revenue/Expenditure Reports as presented. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
CASH TRANSACTION AND TREASURER’S REPORT:
It was moved by Treasurer Essenburg, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the Cash Transaction and Treasurer’s Report as presented. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
OWOSSO MOTEL-QUOTE FOR BOARDING UP:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Krhovsky that pending the signing of the Court Order authorizing Caledonia Township to board up and secure the Owosso Motel that we accept the bid from Four M Lawn and Snow LLC in the amount of $9,250.00 to do so. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
UTILITY AUTHORITY-FILTER MEDIA STATION 8:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Holzheuer to approve the payment of 59% for the replacement of the Filter at Media Station 8 contingent upon City of Corunna paying their 41% per contract, payment from the funds held at the Utility Authority. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
PUBLICATION OF REGULAR BOARD MINUTES:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Krhovsky to authorize the Clerk to publish minutes of the Regular meetings of the Caledonia Township Board as a Draft Synopsis and approved by the Supervisor effective with the February 2023 Board meeting, which is one of the options recommended by the Township Attorney. Motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Krhovsky to adjourn at 8:40 p.m. Motion carried.
Publish: March 5, 2023
