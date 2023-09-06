NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40487-DE
Estate of WILLIAM R. LAMPHERE, deceased.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, William R. Lamphere, died March 7, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Mildred M. Lamphere, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 29, 2023
MILDRED M. LAMPHERE
Personal representative
5085 Willoughby Rd., Apt. 118
Holt, MI 48842
Telephone No. 989-413-6264
DAN KEENE P36617
Attorney at Law
702 Church St.
Flint, MI 48502
Telephone No. (810) 238-3320
Publish: September 6, 2023
