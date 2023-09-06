NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40487-DE

Estate of WILLIAM R. LAMPHERE, deceased.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, William R. Lamphere, died March 7, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Mildred M. Lamphere, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 29, 2023

MILDRED M. LAMPHERE

Personal representative

5085 Willoughby Rd., Apt. 118

Holt, MI 48842

Telephone No. 989-413-6264

DAN KEENE P36617

Attorney at Law

702 Church St.

Flint, MI 48502

Telephone No. (810) 238-3320

Publish: September 6, 2023

