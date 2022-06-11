CORRECTED
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A
BROWNFIELD REDEVELOPMENT PLAN
“DISTRICT #22, 123 N. WASHINGTON ST. REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT”
The Owosso Brownfield Redevelopment Authority of the City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan to consider the Brownfield Redevelopment Plan entitled “District #22, 123 N. Washington St. Redevelopment Project.” The plan has been prepared pursuant to Michigan Public Law, PA 381 of 1996, as amended. The plan provides for tax capture revenues and brownfield redevelopment benefit for the eligible property at 123 North Washington Street and that area incorporating tax roll parcel #78-050-470-022-020-00 with the following description:
W 44’ OF LOT 3 & N 44’ OF THE E 88’ OF LOT 3, BLK 22 OF ORIGINAL PLAT
The purpose of the public hearing is to encourage an open process for commentary and evaluation of the application. The plan, maps, and other information are available at city hall. If you should desire to learn more about the plan’s content and implications, you are encouraged to contact the City Manager at (989) 725-0568 for additional information. Written comments may also be submitted to this office for presentation at the hearing. Amy K. Kirkland, Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio recordings of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso website address is: www.ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: June 11, 2022
Log In
