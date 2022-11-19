NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40245-DE
Estate of WAYNE JOHN BUCK Date of Birth: November 30, 1945.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Wayne John Buck, died May 6, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to James Buck c/o English Law Office, PLC, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
JAMES BUCK
Personal representative
814 N. Chipman St.
Owosso, MI 48867
Telephone No. (616) 913-6447
JUSTIN D. ENGLISH P71565
Attorney at Law
120 W. Exchange St., Suite 104
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 472-4242
Publish: November 19, 2022
