Notice is Hereby Given that the Public Accuracy Test for the August 2,2022 Election has been scheduled for Tuesday July 26,2022 at 7:30pm at the Antrim Township Hall 12014 Bancroft Road, Morrice MI 48857.
Publish: July 25, 2022
Please vote only for the commissioner in your district
