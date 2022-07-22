CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, July 18, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Nicholas L. Pidek (arrived at 7:33 p.m.), and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn introduced herself as a candidate for County Commission in District 6.
Madhu Anderson introduced herself as a candidate for State Senate in the 28th District.
Brent Singer introduced himself as a candidate for County Commission in District 1.
Tom Manke repeated his comments from a previous meeting asking for Council’s support for the proposed project to redevelop 123 N. Washington Street, specifically the Brownfield Plan being considered this evening.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika invited everyone to attend the Books at Bryant event on Tuesday, July 19th from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. There will be a book give-away, emergency vehicles on display, and free ice cream for the kids. She also announced the Christmas in July at the Steam Railroading Institute on July 23rd. The free experience will offer miniature train rides and a nighttime screening of The Polar Express movie.
Councilmember Law announced the 2nd annual Shiawassee Firefighter’s Memorial Pig Roast will be held Saturday, July 30th at 3:00 p.m. at the Conservation Club Pavilion. Tickets are $20 per person and the event will feature live music, a silent auction, and 50/50 raffle.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Proposed Special Assessment District No. 2022-02 – Hazards and Nuisances. Authorized Resolution No. 1 setting a public hearing for Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding proposed Special Assessment District No. 2022-02, Hazards and Nuisances, as it relates to unpaid costs incurred in the altering, repairing, tearing down, abating or removing of hazards and nuisances at 900 Ada Street.
Professional Services Agreement – WWTP Improvements Phase 1 – Engineering Services. Authorized professional services agreement with Fishbeck for engineering services for the WWTP Improvements Phase 1 Project in the amount of $1,049,500.00, with Tasks 3 & 4 contingent upon receipt of CWSRF funding for the project, and further approved payment to the engineer upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Purchase Authorization - Public Safety Vehicle Equipment Changeover. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized contract with Mid Michigan Emergency Equipment Sales and Service L.L.C. for the removal, supply, and installation of public safety equipment in the new police utility vehicle in the amount of $10,963.50, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory completion of the work.
Purchase Authorization – AF-4500 Polymer. Waived competitive bidding requirements and authorized sole source purchase of bulk AF-4500 Polymer from Polydyne, Inc. in the amount of $0.24/lb., with an estimated annual contract of $46,000.00, and further authorized payment based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
Neighborhood Block Party Permission. Approved request from Jaimi Redmond for the closure of N. Gilbert Street from Oliver Street to Queen Street on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. for a neighborhood block party, waived the insurance requirement, and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1474 formalizing the action.
Warrant No. 618. Authorized Warrant No. 618 as follows:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Proposed Brownfield Plan #22. Approved Brownfield Redevelopment Plan #22 for the 123 N. Washington Street Project for a period of 20 years.
COMMUNICATIONS
Randy Horton, Zoning Board of Appeals. Letter of Resignation.
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – May 2022
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. June 2022 Building Department Report.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. June 2022 Code Violations Report.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. June 2022 Inspections Report.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. June 2022 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. June 2022 Police Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. June 2022 Fire & Ambulance Report.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Jim Woodworth, owner of 123 N. Washington Street, thanked the Council for their support of this transformational project.
Mike Cline asked someone to look into the RV that is parked over the sidewalk near the intersection of Monroe Street and Broadway Avenue.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, August 01, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2026
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
Planning Commission – term expires June 30, 2023
Planning Commission – term expires June 30, 2025
Shiawassee District Library Board – term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – 2 terms expire June 30, 2023
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 p.m.
Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Publish: July 22, 2022
