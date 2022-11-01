NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2021-39445-DE
Estate of SOPHIA LANDES, deceased Date of Birth: September 19, 1944.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Sophia Landes, died October 28, 2020.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Christie Tackett, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
CHRISTIE TACKETT
Personal representative
22523 Garfield St.
St. Clair Shores, MI 48082
Telephone No. (586) 899-2929
DOMINIC GUARNIERI, JR. P76544
Attorney at Law
1530 Pine Grove Ave., Ste. 1 Port Huron, MI 48060
Telephone No. (810) 982-0051
Publish: November 1, 2022
