NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 2021-39445-DE

Estate of SOPHIA LANDES, deceased Date of Birth: September 19, 1944.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Sophia Landes, died October 28, 2020.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Christie Tackett, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

CHRISTIE TACKETT

Personal representative

22523 Garfield St.

St. Clair Shores, MI 48082

Telephone No. (586) 899-2929

DOMINIC GUARNIERI, JR. P76544

Attorney at Law

1530 Pine Grove Ave., Ste. 1 Port Huron, MI 48060

Telephone No. (810) 982-0051

Publish: November 1, 2022

