NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40285-DE

Estate of JERRY CLINTON PHELPS Date of Birth: July 21, 1943.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jerry Clinton Phelps, died December 2, 2020.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Dale F. Schaller, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: February 22, 2023

DALE F. SCHALLER

Personal representative

225 E. Grand River Ave., Ste 203

Brighton, Michigan 48116

Telephone No. (517) 546-7777

Schaller Law Firm, PLC

DALE F. SCHALLER P59743

Attorney at Law

225 E. Grand River Ave., Ste 203

Brighton, Michigan 48166

Telephone No. (517) 546-7777

Publish: February 26, 2023

