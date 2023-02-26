NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40285-DE
Estate of JERRY CLINTON PHELPS Date of Birth: July 21, 1943.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jerry Clinton Phelps, died December 2, 2020.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Dale F. Schaller, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: February 22, 2023
DALE F. SCHALLER
Personal representative
225 E. Grand River Ave., Ste 203
Brighton, Michigan 48116
Telephone No. (517) 546-7777
Schaller Law Firm, PLC
DALE F. SCHALLER P59743
Attorney at Law
225 E. Grand River Ave., Ste 203
Brighton, Michigan 48166
Telephone No. (517) 546-7777
Publish: February 26, 2023
