CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
PUBLIC NOTICE
ADOPTION OF A ZONING
ORDINANCE
TO THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OWOSSO AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an updated and revised Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, regulating the development and use of land, will hold a public hearing by the Planning Commission of the City of Owosso on August 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of city hall.
The amendment modifies the Zoning Ordinance as follows:
• A consolidation of the residential and commercial districts;
• Revisions to permitted, special, and conditional land uses in zoning districts; inclusion of use tables for each district;
• Updated design standards for commercial districts;
• Expansion of the Central Business District;
• Updated standards for parking, landscaping, access management, site lighting, content neutral signage, and ordinance definitions
• Provisions to permit the continuation of nonconforming buildings, land, and uses under specific conditions;
• Revised site plan and development review processes for Planning Commission and the Zoning Administrator; and
• Added graphics and illustrations.
The complete text of the Zoning Ordinance and Official Zoning Map are available for public inspection at City Hall, 301 W. Main Street during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, and on the City’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.org.
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso Website address is www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish August 11, 2023
