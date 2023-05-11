NOTICE
THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED 2023/2024 BUDGET OF ALL CITY FUNDS, WITH GENERAL FUND BY ACTIVITY NUMBER FORM AND ALL OTHER FUNDS BY REVENUES AND EXPENSE TOTALS.
THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE, PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THIS PROPOSED BUDGET,
WILL BE A SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.
THE PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023, 7:10 P.M.
AT PERRY CITY HALL IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 203 W. POLLY ST., PERRY. COPIES OF
THE PROPOSED BUDGET ARE AVAILABLE AT CITY HALL FOR INSPECTION.
Shirley Smith,
Perry City Deputy Clerk
Publish May 11, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.