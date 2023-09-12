NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Estate of SHIRLEY M. FUJA Date of Birth: March 4, 1933.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Shirley M. Fuja, died September 1, 2023. The decedent established the Shirley M. Fuja Revocable Living Trust dated January 21, 2016. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Patrick L. Fuja, Trustee of the Shirley M. Fuja Revocable Living Trust, whose address is 228 N. Maple Street, Vernon, Michigan 48476, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 8, 2023
PATRICK L. FUJA
Trustee
228 N. Maple Street
Vernon, Michigan 48476
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-5205
Publish: September 12 2023
