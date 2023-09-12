NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Estate of SHIRLEY M. FUJA Date of Birth: March 4, 1933.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Shirley M. Fuja, died September 1, 2023. The decedent established the Shirley M. Fuja Revocable Living Trust dated January 21, 2016. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Patrick L. Fuja, Trustee of the Shirley M. Fuja Revocable Living Trust, whose address is 228 N. Maple Street, Vernon, Michigan 48476, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: September 8, 2023

PATRICK L. FUJA

Trustee

228 N. Maple Street

Vernon, Michigan 48476

JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708

Attorney at Law

117 W. Oliver St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-5205

Publish: September 12 2023

