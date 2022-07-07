SCIOTA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF OPTICAL SCAN and AUTO-MARK VOTING EQUIPMENT
Notice is hereby given that Sciota Township will hold a Public Accuracy Test of the optical scan voting system and the Auto-Mark machine to be used in the August 2, 2022 Election on:
Monday, July 11, 2022 at 7:45 p.m.
Sciota Township Hall
3990 Leland Road
Laingsburg, MI 48848
This test is being conducted as required by Michigan law (MCL168.798) to demonstrate to the public that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meet the requirements of law.
Jamie Parker-Wing
Sciota Township Clerk
Publish: July 3 and 7, 2022
