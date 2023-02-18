NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40402-DE
Estate of JOHN ALEXANDER CLIBER, Date of Birth: December 19, 1962.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Joun Alexander Cliber, died January 12, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gail A. Cliber, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: Feburary 13, 2023
GAIL A. CLIBER
Personal representative
9700 Fenner Road
Perry, Michigan 48872Telephone No. (810) 252-3311
DANIEL J. RITTMAN P43375
Attorney at Law
G-5085 Miller Road, Suite A
Flint, Michigan 48507
Telephone No. (810) 233-0133
Publish: February 18, 2023
