NOTICE TO CREDITORS
MARY EVELYN BAILEY TRUST
In the matter of the Mary Evelyn Trust uad 12/28/2011
Date of Birth: October 30, 1932
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Mary Evelyn Bailey, who lived at 10980 Byron Road, Byron, Michigan 48418, died on April 17, 2023. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to C. Suzanne Bailey, successor trustee, 3227 178th Street Court North, East Moline, Illinois 61244, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: July 12, 2023
C. Suzanne Bailey, Trustee
707 East Fourth Street
Coal Valley, Illinois 61240
Publish: July 17, 2023
