NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Estate of JEAN A. FERRIGAN Date of Birth: May 22, 1939.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jean A. Ferrigan, died August 8, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Pam Smith, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: October 6, 2022
PAM SMITH
Personal representative
3118 Rowley Road
Williamston, MI 48895
Telephone No. (517) 712-3472
PAUL T. JOSEPH P33709
Attorney at Law
223 E. Grand River Avenue
Williamston, MI 48895
Telephone No. (517) 655-1700
Publish: October 10, 2022
