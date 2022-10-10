NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Estate of JEAN A. FERRIGAN Date of Birth: May 22, 1939.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jean A. Ferrigan, died August 8, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Pam Smith, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: October 6, 2022

PAM SMITH

Personal representative

3118 Rowley Road

Williamston, MI 48895

Telephone No. (517) 712-3472

PAUL T. JOSEPH P33709

Attorney at Law

223 E. Grand River Avenue

Williamston, MI 48895

Telephone No. (517) 655-1700

Publish: October 10, 2022

