NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
In the matter of the EVELYN M. PERRIN TRUST uad 8/15/2001; amended/restated 12/14/2005, amended 6/1/2016
Date of Birth: September 28, 1929
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Evelyn M. Perrin, who lived at Oliver Woods Assisted Living, 1330 W. Oliver Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died on April 12, 2023. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michelle A. Perrin-Anderson and/or Jeffery J. Perrin, co-trustees, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Date: May 8, 2023
MICHELLE A. PERRIN ANDERSON
Co-Trustee
c/o 312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
JEFFERY J. PERRIN
Co-Trustee
c/o 312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Rebecca C. McClear PLC
REBECCA C. McCLEAR P25674
Attorney at Law
312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 725-8189
Publish: May 11, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.