Burns Township
Regular Board Meeting Minutes,
July 5, 2022
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to Approve Routine Matters.
Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: None
Motion to donate $24,007.09 to SSESA for equipment. Roll Call: Aye 0, Nay 5. Motion failed.
Building – Glass contacted Village of Byron’s Zoning Admin regarding building a new hall in the Village.
Motion to Hold the 2023 Dumpster Day on May 13, 2023 at Byron Elementary School Parking Lot. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Broadband – Glass and Riley had a zoom meeting with SEDP regarding available grants.
Extended Public Comment: None
Next regular board meeting will be Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:24 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: July 11, 2022
