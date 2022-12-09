NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP
The Caledonia Charter Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed township budget for fiscal year 2023 at the Caledonia Charter Township Hall, 135 N. State Road, Owosso, Mi 48867 on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject at this hearing.
A copy of the budget is available for public inspection on the Caledonia Charter Township Website at www.caledoniatwp.com.
The Caledonia Charter Township Board will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 5 days’ notice to the Caledonia Charter Township Board. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Caledonia Charter Township Board by writing or calling; Marcy Brady, Clerk, 135 N. State Road, Owosso, MI 48867 or calling 989-743-5300 #7.
Publish: December 9, 2022
