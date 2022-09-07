NOTICE TO CREDITORS
decedent’s trust estate
In the matter of The Elva N. McClain Living Trust.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Elva N. McClain, date of birth April 3, 1933, died July 14, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gregory A. McClain, Trustee, at 7857 East Loos Drive, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 2, 2022
GREGORY A. McCLAIN
Trustee
7857 East Loos Drive
Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314
Telephone No. (307) 213-0162
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney for Trustee
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: September 7, 2022
