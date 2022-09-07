NOTICE TO CREDITORS

decedent’s trust estate

In the matter of The Elva N. McClain Living Trust.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Elva N. McClain, date of birth April 3, 1933, died July 14, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gregory A. McClain, Trustee, at 7857 East Loos Drive, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: September 2, 2022

GREGORY A. McCLAIN

Trustee

7857 East Loos Drive

Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314

Telephone No. (307) 213-0162

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney for Trustee

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: September 7, 2022

