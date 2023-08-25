CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, August 21, 2023
A moment of silence was held in memory of former Owosso Mayor Jack Davis commemorating his passing on August 20, 2023.
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson, and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Proclamation - Lifesaving Award. Mayor Teich read aloud a proclamation of the Mayor’s Office recognizing the lifesaving actions of DPW Employee Gregory Braidwood.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Ed Sharoian said he had recently moved to a home on Michigan Avenue, and he loves the brick street, but the street area in front of his house is in terrible shape due to constant semi traffic using Cass Street and Michigan Avenue to access Webcor Packaging at 510 S. Washington Street. He said the route has signs prohibiting truck traffic and there are alternate routes available, but the trucks keep coming. He asked that Council give some thought to changing the official truck route and make the trucks enter and exit the property off of S. Washington Street.
Tom Manke said this same issue was brought to Council a number of years ago, but nothing seems to have been done about it. He went on to thank the City for seeing that the old City Club building has been braced and the sidewalk barricaded to protect pedestrians, comparing these actions to the way the City handled the situation with the former factory on Elm Street.
Eddie Urban indicated that he had brought in more pamphlets from the VA on various topics if anyone would like to look at them. He also touted the County’s Veteran newsletter.
Mayor Teich asked why trucks are using Michigan Avenue to access Webcor if it is clearly marked that it is not a truck route. City Manager Henne indicated he was not in a position to comment on the issue but would be happy to investigate the situation and report to Mr. Sharoian.
Mayor Teich detailed a story about a DPW crew that was deployed at 11:00 at night to Perry to help clean up after the recent tornado. He applauded the team for doing whatever they needed to do in order to help, including driving a front-end loader with a claw attachment all the way to Perry at 22 mph, upon their arrival cleaning up approximately 10-12 large, uprooted trees, and working until 4:00 a.m. to get the job done so that Consumers Energy could come in and restore power to the neighborhood. He said he was proud of the team’s selflessness and thanked Utilities Director Suchanek for allowing him to come along.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Change Order – Palmer 3A and Juniper 1 Well Houses Project. Approved Change Order No. 1 to the contract with Sorensen Gross Company for additional work on the Palmer 3A and Juniper 1 Well Houses Project increasing the contract amount by $8,029.00 to correct an error in the plans and authorize payment to the contractor up to the amount of $2,371,267.00 upon satisfactory completion of work or portion thereof.
Purchase Authorization – Two Fleet Pickup Trucks. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a joint purchase from Lunghamer Ford of Owosso, LLC for the purchase of two 2024 Ford F250 Pickup Trucks in the amount of $97,256.00 under the terms of State of Michigan Contract No. 071B7700180, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the vehicles, $26,700.00 of which shall be reimbursed with USDA Rural Development grant funding.
Purchase Authorization – Tandem Truck Cab and Chassis. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a joint purchase from D. & K. Truck Company for the purchase of one 2025 Freightliner 114SD Plus 10-yard tandem truck cab and chassis in the amount of $122,190.00, plus a $10,000.00 contingency for price increases in the next model year, for a total of $132,190.00 under the terms of State of Michigan Contract No. 071B6600119, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the vehicle, $50,000.00 of which shall be reimbursed with USDA Rural Development grant funding.
Purchase Authorization – Dump Body. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a joint purchase from Truck and Trailer Specialties, Inc. for the purchase and installation of one Crysteel Select 13-foot dump body and accessories in the amount of $109,933.00 under the terms of State of Michigan Contract No. 200000000034, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the equipment.
Emergency Purchase Authorization – John Deere Utility Tractor. Authorized emergency purchase of one 2022 John Deere 5065E Utility Tractor for use by the DPW from Hutson, Inc. of Williamston, Michigan in the amount of $37,343.84, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the equipment.
Sole Source Purchase Authorization – WWTP Primary Sludge Pump Replacement. Waived competitive bidding requirements, approved the sole source purchase of a Penn Valley Pump double-disc pump Model No. 4DDSX30CNU-MK3 for replacement of the current primary sludge pump at the Wastewater Treatment Plant from HESCO Group, Inc. in the amount of $29,000.00, and authorized payment to contractor upon satisfactory delivery of equipment.
Bid Award – Commercial Water Service Parts. Approved bid award to Ferguson Waterworks for commercial water service parts in the amount of $20,490.00 and further approved payment to the contractor according to unit prices upon satisfactory receipt of said parts.
Contract Authorization - Public Safety Vehicle Equipment Changeovers. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized contract with Mid Michigan Emergency Equipment Sales and Service L.L.C. for the removal, supply, and installation of public safety equipment in two new police utility vehicles in an amount not to exceed $26,332.74, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory completion of the work.
Professional Services Agreement – 2024 DWSRF Water Main Replacement Project – Engineering Services. Approved a professional services agreement with ENG, Inc. for the 2024 DWSRF Water Main Replacement Project – Engineering Services Contract in the amount of $108,060.00 for construction engineering services and $7,765.00 for limited design engineering services, with construction services contingent upon receipt of a FY2024 DWSRF loan, and further approved payment up to the contract amount upon satisfactory completion of the work or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – 2024 Sanitary Sewer Lining Project-Engineering Services. Approved a professional services agreement with OHM Advisors to provide design and construction engineering services in an amount not to exceed $30,000.00 for the 2024 Sewer Lining Project and further approved payment to the engineer upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
MML Annual Meeting Delegate. Council designated Mayor Pro-Tem Osika as the City’s official representative for the MML Annual Meeting and named Councilmember Fear as alternate.
MERS Annual Business Meeting Delegates. Designated City Manager Nathan Henne as the City’s Officer Delegate, with Assistant City Manager Amy Fuller as his alternate, and confirmed the election of the Community Policing Officer Michael Olsey as the City’s Employee Delegate, with Finance Specialist Lucais Allen and his alternate for the 2023 MERS Annual Business meeting.
Countywide Early Voting Center. Following significant discussion, Council moved that the City conduct and administer one nine-day early voting center for all the registered voters in the City of Owosso as required by Proposal 2022-02.
Vacant Commercial Building Fire Inspection Program and Fees. There was significant discussion among Council regarding how to strike the appropriate balance between catching commercial building problems early to avoid any more buildings deteriorating to the point where they fall down and establishing an onerous program that would be a burden to commercial property owners that intend to rehabilitate their property. The Council asked that staff bring the item back for consideration in the form of an ordinance.
COMMUNICATIONS
Ryan Suchanek, Utilities Director. Consumers Energy Demand Response Contract – WWTP & WTP.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. July 2023 Building Department Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. July 2023 Code Violations Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. July 2023 Inspections Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. July 2023 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. July 2023 Police Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. July 2023 Fire Report.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street Board. Minutes of August 2, 2023.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of August 15, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke commented about how very complicated the last issue is, saying that developers seeking government money to assist in the rehabilitation of one of their properties aren’t allowed to make money from the property in the meantime. Leading to empty buildings and fewer means to maintain those buildings. He asked what you do when the owners of a property don’t have the money.
Patty VanLuven said she owns several residential rental properties and inspections of those properties are constant and simply part of the business. She went on to say that Council needed to keep in mind the type of developers they want to attract, that good, reliable developers will look for property in communities with a stable framework of regulation. She said poor regulations penalize good property owners by allowing the deterioration of individual buildings which have a negative effect on adjacent buildings and the general neighborhood. She advised Council to set the standards for the type of community they want to be.
Ed Sharoian addressed the truck traffic on Michigan Avenue again, saying there are lots of children in the area and he has heard semis blow their horns for a child in the street three times this summer alone. He said Michigan and Cass are residential streets and there is no need for trucks to use these streets to get to Webcor.
Eddie Urban advised everyone never to say “To tell you the truth judge…” to a judge. He went on to tell a story about how he got a building inspector fired for illegally searching his property up north.
Councilmember Law noted that his high school class had just held their 40th reunion over the weekend, and he thanked his fellow classmate, Chris Owens, owner of Owosso Candle Company and two other businesses in the City, for the wonderful candles they gave as party favors.
Mayor Teich encouraged everyone to attend the Vintage Motorcycle Days taking place this Friday and Saturday in downtown Owosso.
Councilmember Fear asked if there was going to be a Labor Day Bridge Walk. Mayor Teich indicated he did not know if the event would be held this year or not.
Councilmember Olson reminded everyone to please be extra careful when driving and watch out for kids who will be returning to school this week.
NEXT MEETING
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Development Authority – Resident – term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 10:00 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: August 25, 2023
