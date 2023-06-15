Village of Byron 2022 Water Quality Report
Water Supply Serial Number: 01020
This report covers the drinking water quality for the Village of Byron for the 2022 calendar year. This information is a snapshot of the quality of the water that we provided to you in 2022. Included are details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state standards.
Your water comes from two groundwater wells, each over 168 feet deep. The State performed an assessment of our source water to determine the susceptibility or the relative potential of contamination. The susceptibility rating is on a seven-tiered scale from “very-low” to “very-high” based on geologic sensitivity, well construction, water chemistry and contamination sources. The susceptibility of our source is moderately high but only accounts for 18.3% of 2416 communities evaluated.
• Contaminants and their presence in water: Drinking Water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
• Vulnerability of sub-populations: Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune systems disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
• Sources of drinking water: The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. Our water comes from wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity.
Contaminants that may be present in source water include:
• Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations and wildlife.
• Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result from urban stormwater runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining or farming.
• Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture and residential uses.
• Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities.
• Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems.
In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, EPA prescribes regulations that limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which provide the same protection for public health.
Water Quality Data
The table on the following page lists all the drinking water contaminants that we detected during the 2022 calendar year. The presence of these contaminants in the water does not necessarily indicate that the water poses a health risk. Unless otherwise noted, the data presented in this table is from testing done January 1 – December 31, 2022. The State allows us to monitor for certain contaminants less than once per year because the concentrations of these contaminants are not expected to vary significantly from year to year. All of the data is representative of the water quality, but some are more than one year old.
Terms and abbreviations used below:
• Maximum Contaminant Level Goal (MCLG): The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.
• Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL): The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.
• Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level (MRDL): The highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.
• Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal (MRDLG): The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contaminants.
•Treatment Technique (TT): A required process intended to reduce the level of a contaminant in drinking water.
• N/A: Not applicable
• ND: not detectable at testing limit
• ppm: parts per million or milligrams per liter
• ppb: parts per billion or micrograms per liter
• pCi/l: picocuries per liter (a measure of radioactivity)
• Action Level (AL): The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements that a water system must follow.
• Level 1 Assessment: A study of the water supply to identify potential problems and determine (if possible) why total coliform bacteria have been found in our water system.
• Level 2 Assessment: A very detailed study of the water system to identify potential problems and determine (if possible) why an E. coli MCL violation has occurred and/or why total coliform bacteria have been found in our water system on multiple occasions.
1Monitoring Data for Regulated Contaminants
While your drinking water meets the U.S. EPA standard for arsenic, it does contain low levels of arsenic. The U.S EPA standard balances the current understanding of arsenic’s possible health effects against the costs of removing arsenic from drinking water. The U.S. EPA continues to research the health effects of low levels of arsenic, which is a mineral known to cause cancer in humans at high concentrations and is linked to other health effects such as skin damage and circulatory problems.
Information about lead: If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. The village of Byron is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.
Monitoring and Reporting to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Requirements: The State of Michigan and the U.S. EPA require us to test our water on a regular basis to ensure its safety. The Village of Byron met all the monitoring and reporting requirements for 2022.
We will update this report annually and will keep you informed of any problems that may occur throughout the year, as they happen. Copies are available at the Village office; 146 Saginaw Street or can be viewed on www.byronmi.org. This report will not be sent to you.
We invite public participation in decisions that affect drinking water quality. Regular Village Council meetings are held on the second Monday of every month, beginning at 7:00 pm. For more information about your water, or the contents of this report, contact the Village of Byron at 810-266-5090. For more information about safe drinking water, visit the U.S. EPA at http://www.epa.gov/safewater.
Publish: June 15, 2023
