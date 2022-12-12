NOTICE TO BIDDERS
WATER TREATMENT PLANT SCADA UPGRADES
FOR THE CITY OF
OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
Sealed proposals will be received by the city of Owosso for the WATER TREATMENT PLANT SCADA UPGRADES bid and should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator, City of Owosso
301 W. Main Street,
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Major items include:
Control Panel replacements, electrical upgrades including variable frequency drive for High Service pump, network equipment and wiring upgrades, SCADA equipment upgrades, radio communication upgrades including installation of a new direct buried monopole at the WTP and wood poles at the remote sites, mounting, configuration and commissioning of related radio equipment in addition, a new security camera system will be installed at the WTP and remote site locations. Related work includes all other work shown on contract drawings.
Bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. January 17, 2023, for the Water Treatment Plant SCADA Upgrades at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, fax, email, etc.) are NOT acceptable.
The bidder agrees that if the city accepts their proposal, the bidder will, within 10 consecutive calendar days after receiving notice of this acceptance, enter into a contract to furnish all labor, equipment and tools necessary to execute the work at the unit prices named in the bid proposal and will furnish the surety for performance, for one hundred percent (100%) of this bid, which shall be accepted and approved by the city.
All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
WATER TREATMENT PLANT SCADA UPGRADES
An onsite Mandatory Prebid Meeting will be held on December 20, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the Owosso Water Treatment Plant located at 1111 Allendale Ave. Owosso, MI 48867
Work is to be completed 500 days from Notice to Proceed.
Hard copies of the proposal, contract forms and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents are available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
The city reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the city of Owosso.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
All inquiries regarding this bid request must be received at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the submission and shall be received in, and responded to, in writing by e-mail to Gene.Jones@tetratech.com . Phone: 313-402-8846.
Publish: December 12, 2022
