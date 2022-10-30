NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TRUST ESTATE
Estate of BRUCE L. COOK Date of Birth: December 30, 1928.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Bruce L. Cook, Settlor of the Bruce L. Cook Trust dated July 6, 1987, as amended, died on October 14, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent, his estate, or his trust will be forever barred unless presented to Thomas B. Cook, Trustee of the Bruce L. Cook Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
THOMAS B. COOK
Trustee
P.O. Box 278
Owosso, MI 48867
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
SUSAN GELL MEYERS
Attorney
150 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 1500
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Telephone No. (616) 752-2184
Publish: October 30, 2022
