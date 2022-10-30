NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TRUST ESTATE

Estate of BRUCE L. COOK Date of Birth: December 30, 1928.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Bruce L. Cook, Settlor of the Bruce L. Cook Trust dated July 6, 1987, as amended, died on October 14, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent, his estate, or his trust will be forever barred unless presented to Thomas B. Cook, Trustee of the Bruce L. Cook Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

THOMAS B. COOK

Trustee

P.O. Box 278

Owosso, MI 48867

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

SUSAN GELL MEYERS

Attorney

150 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 1500

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Telephone No. (616) 752-2184

Publish: October 30, 2022

