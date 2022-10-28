Antrim Township Residents:
Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in Precinct 1 for the November 8, 2022 General Election is scheduled for November 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Antrim Township Hall located at 12014 Bancroft Road, Morrice MI 48857.. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.
This notice is posted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, Public Act 267 of 1976, as amended, (MCL 41.72a(2)(3)) and the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Publish: October 28, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.