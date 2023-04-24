Village of Vernon
Request for Proposals
Solid Waste Collection & Disposal, and
Curbside Recycling
Sealed proposals for the collection & disposal of solid waste, and curbside recycling removal shall be received at the Village of Vernon, P.O. Box 175, Vernon, MI 48476 on or before Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Bid proposals will be opened at the Village of Vernon May Council Meeting, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting is held at Village Hall, 120 E. Main St. Vernon. The proposal containing the specifications for this work can be found at www.villageofvernon.org . If there are any questions, please contact the Village of Vernon office at 989-288-2300. The Village of Vernon reserves the right to accept and/or reject any and all proposals, and to make the award in the best interest of the Village.
Krista E. Goodman
Village Clerk
Publish: April 24, 25, and 26, 2023
