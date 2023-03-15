Village of Bancroft

Semi-Annual Informational

Meeting DDA

Date: April 10th, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Bancroft Community Center

108 Warren Street, Bancroft, MI 48414

The Planning Commission/Downtown Development Authority will be holding their Semi-Annual Informational Meeting to discuss this year’s and future years’ projects and finances.

The Public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Tina Holmes

Clerk, Village of Bancroft

Publish: March 15, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.