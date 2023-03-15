Village of Bancroft
Semi-Annual Informational
Meeting DDA
Date: April 10th, 2023
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Bancroft Community Center
108 Warren Street, Bancroft, MI 48414
The Planning Commission/Downtown Development Authority will be holding their Semi-Annual Informational Meeting to discuss this year’s and future years’ projects and finances.
The Public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Tina Holmes
Clerk, Village of Bancroft
Publish: March 15, 2023
