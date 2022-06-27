NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40083-DE
Estate of JULIE M. NIXON, deceased Date of Birth: November 15, 1959.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Julie M. Nixon, died April 27, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michael R. Nixon, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 23, 2022
MICHAEL R. NIXON
Personal representative
511 E. Hibbard Road
Owosso, MI 48867
Telephone No. (989) 251-3414
MARISA R. COPES P84741
Attorney at Law
233 W. Broad Street
Chesaning, Michigan 48616
Telephone No. (989) 845-4333
Publish: June 27, 2022
