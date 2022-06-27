NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40083-DE

Estate of JULIE M. NIXON, deceased Date of Birth: November 15, 1959.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Julie M. Nixon, died April 27, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michael R. Nixon, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 23, 2022

MICHAEL R. NIXON

Personal representative

511 E. Hibbard Road

Owosso, MI 48867

Telephone No. (989) 251-3414

MARISA R. COPES P84741

Attorney at Law

233 W. Broad Street

Chesaning, Michigan 48616

Telephone No. (989) 845-4333

Publish: June 27, 2022

