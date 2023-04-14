CITY OF OWOSSO
SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law (6:18 p.m.), Emily S. Olson and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
There were no citizen comments.
City Manager Henne explained the special nature of this evening’s meeting saying this would be the first of what will be an annual event involving a joint meeting of the City Council, the Planning Commission, and the Downtown Development Authority/Main Street Board. This joint meeting fulfills a requirement of the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program, helping to move the City forward in its journey to obtain the RRC designation. This meeting also represents the Council’s annual opportunity to meet with all of the City’s Department Managers collectively.
ITEMS OF DISCUSSION
2023-2024 Proposed Budget. City Manager Henne delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the 2023-2024 Proposed Budget. Total revenues of $49.6 million for the 23-24 FY are anticipated and expenditures are currently budgeted at $53.0 million. The resulting $3.4 million shortfall is due in large part to scheduled street projects and the replacement of lead/galvanized water service lines. There will also be significant investments in IT (additional services and equipment), the Fire Department (new pumper truck), and the DPW (2 new earth movers). The City saw an increase of 7.9% in assessed values for the year triggering the 5% cap imposed by the Headlee Amendment and approximately 7.3% of property tax revenues are scheduled to be claimed by tax captures (coming close to the cap of 10% imposed by the Charter). City Manager Henne went on to present the anticipated revenues and planned expenditures for the remaining funds including the two new housing funds, the Historical Commission fund, street funds, water fund, sewer fund, and WWTP fund. After the conclusion of the presentation Councilmembers sought answers to their individual questions and collectively discussed establishing a full-time communications position, the development of a communications plan, the future of grant funding, the structural funding issues related to street maintenance, requiring contractors to provide warranties for their work, the SATA millage, and the on-going improvements to the water & sewer systems and their related plants.
Councilmember Fear thanked all the attendees for coming to the meeting and for their service to the City.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 7:51 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Publish: April 14, 2023
