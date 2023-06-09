REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF JUNE 5, 2023 at7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: Becky Smith, Brian DeLorge.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Chuck Kerridge; Michael Luongo; Bill Kimble, c2ae.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the agenda as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, updated the council on the changeover of the refuse service the week of June 26, 2023.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of May 15, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 5-5-23 through 5-18-23.
3. Excuse Brian DeLorge and Becky Smith from the June 5, 2023 regular council meeting due to personal conflicts.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
PUBLIC HEARING
Conduct a Public Hearing for June 5, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. to Receive Public Comments for Ordinance 23-05 Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions. Carr moved, Sarrazin seconded, to leave regular council session at 7:08 p.m. and enter into public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding Ordinance 23-05 Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:08 p.m.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the changes that were requested by Shiawassee County.
Sarrazin moved, Carr seconded, to leave public hearing at 7:12 p.m. and return to the regular session.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:12 p.m.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Ordinance 23-05 Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions for June 5, 2023.
Spannagel moved, Granger seconded, to approve Ordinance 23-05 Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ORDINANCE NO. 23-05
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN, CHAPTER 50 – OFFENSES AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS, ARTICLE VI OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC MORALS, SECTIONS 174 THROUGH 176, THEREOF.
THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN ORDAINS:
SECTION I. Amendment to sections 50-174 thru 50-176, of the city code of the city of Corunna, Michigan, shall be as follows:
Chapter 50. Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions
ARTICLE VI. Offenses Against Public Morals § 50-174. Drug paraphernalia.
[Code 1979, §§ 9.211 — 9.213]
(a) Definitions. The following words and phrases when used in this section shall for the purpose of this section have the meanings respectively ascribed to them:
COCAINE SPOON
A spoon with a bowl so small that the primary use for which it is reasonably adapted or designed is to hold or administer cocaine, and which is so small as to be unsuited for the typical lawful uses of a spoon.
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Any drug, substance or immediate precursor designated as a schedule 1-5 substance in Article 7, Controlled Substances, Act No. 368 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1978 (MCL 333.7101 et seq., MSA 14.15(701) et seq.), as amended (commonly known as the Public Health Code).
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
All equipment, products and materials of any kind which are used, adapted for use or designed for use in planting, manufacturing, compounding, producing, testing, containing, concealing, injecting or otherwise introducing into the human body a controlled substance in violation of the Public Health Code of the state.
MARIJUANA OR HASHISH PIPE
A pipe characterized by a bowl which is so small that the primary use for which it is reasonably adapted or designed is the smoking of marijuana or hashish, rather than the lawful smoking of tobacco, and which may or may not be equipped with a screen.
(b) Sale, display, possession prohibited. It shall be unlawful for any person to sell, offer for sale, display, furnish, supply, possess, give away or advertise any drug paraphernalia which is primarily adapted or designed for the administration or use of any controlled substance unless authorized under Chapter 16 – Marihuana Operations – Licensing – Police Powers under the City Code.
(c) Exemptions. This section shall not apply to a person licensed by the state board of pharmacy (administrator) pursuant to the public health code. Such person may possess, manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense or conduct research with controlled substances to the extent authorized by his license. The following persons need not be licensed and may lawfully possess controlled substances under this section:
(1) An agent or employee of a licensed manufacturer while using in the ordinary course of employment.
(2) Common or contract carriers or warehousemen or employees thereof while possessing in the ordinary course of employment.
(3) Persons suffering from diabetes, asthma or any other medical condition requiring self injection or pursuant to a lawful order of a practitioner.
(4) An officer or employee of a federal, state, political subdivision or agency of this state who is engaged in the enforcement of state or local laws relating to controlled substances and who is authorized to possess controlled substances in the course of that person’s official duties.
(5) An object sold, offered for sale, or given away by a state or local governmental agency or by a person specifically authorized by a state or local governmental agency to prevent the transmission of infectious agents upon coordination with the Corunna Police Department.
§ 50-175. Possession and use of marijuana.
[Amended 7-15-1996 by Ord. No. 96-08]
(a) Definitions. As used in this section, “marijuana” means all parts of the plant Cannabis sativa L., growing or not; the seeds thereof; the resin extracted from any part of the plant; and every compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture or preparation of the plant or its seeds or resin. It does not include the mature stalks of the plant, fiber produced from the stalks, oil or cake made from the seeds of the plant, or any other compound, manufacture, sale, derivative, mixture or preparation of the mature stalks, except the resin extracted therefrom, fiber, oil or cake, or the sterilized seed of the plant which is incapable of germination.
(b) Possession or control. No person shall possess or control marijuana within the City unless such possession or control is pursuant to a license or prescription, or otherwise allowed under Act No. 368 of the Public Acts of 1978, as amended.
(c) Use of marijuana. No person shall use marijuana within the City unless such use is pursuant to a license or prescription, or otherwise allowed as provided in Act No. 368 of the Public Acts of 1978, as amended.
(d) Penalties. Anyone violating this section or any subsections, paragraphs, clauses and parts hereof, is guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not more than $300, or by imprisonment in the county jail for a period of not more than 90 days, or both such fine and imprisonment in the discretion of the court of competent jurisdiction.
§ 50-176. Usage of electronic smoking devices on school and adjacent public properties prohibited.
[Added 9-16-2019 by Ord. No. 19-03]
(a) Prohibited conduct. No person shall use, possess, sell, give or furnish alternative nicotine products, vapor products, or electronic smoking devices, on Corunna Public School properties, or public places adjacent to or across the street from said school properties, with the exception of FD approved smoking cessation products.
(b) Definitions. As used in this section, the following terms shall have the meanings indicated:
ALTERATIVE NICOTINE PRODUCT
A noncombustible product containing nicotine that is intended for human consumption, whether chewed, absorbed or ingested by any other means.
PUBLIC PLACE
A public street, sidewalk, or park or any area open to the general public in a publicly owned or operated building or public place of business.
VAPOR PRODUCT
A noncombustible product containing nicotine that employs a heating element, power source, electronic circuit, or other electronic, chemical, or mechanical means, regardless of shape or size, that can be used to produce vapor from nicotine in a solution or other form. “Vapor product” includes an electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, electronic cigarillo, electronic pipe or similar product or device and a vapor cartridge or other container of nicotine in a solution or other form that is intended to be used with or in an electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, electronic cigarillo, electronic pipe, or similar product or device.
ELECTRONIC SMOKING DEVICE
Any product, and its component parts and accessories, that contains nicotine and/or other substances intended for use in the form of an aerosol or vapor, including but not limited to “vaping device,” “e-cigs,” and “e-cigarettes.”
(c) Penalties. An individual who violates Subsection (a) above shall be subject to the following penalties:
(1) For the first violation, the person is responsible for a civil infraction punishable by a civil fine of $50.
(2) For a second violation, a person is guilty of a civil infraction punishable by a fine of $100.
(3) For a third violation, a person is guilty of a civil infraction punishable by a fine of $150.
(d) In addition, pursuant to a probation order for any third or subsequent violation of Subsection (a), the court may require an individual to:
(1) Perform not more than 16 hours of community service in a hospice, nursing home, or longterm care facility for a first offense violation, 32 hours of community service for a second offense violation, and 48 hours of community service for a third or subsequent offense violation.
(2) Participate in a health promotion and risk reduction program.
(3) Pay any costs or fees related to participation in a health promotion and risk reduction program ordered by the court.
SECTION 2. Severability.
This Ordinance and the several sections, sub-sections, paragraphs, clauses and parts thereof are hereby declared to be severable. If any part or clause thereof is declared or adjudged invalid by present or future legislation or decree, the balance of the Ordinance shall not be affected thereby.
SECTION 3. Conflicting Ordinances Repealed.
All Ordinances previously adopted and incorporated in the Code of the City of Corunna, Michigan, through codification procedures, or any existing Ordinances that are inconsistent with the provision of this Ordinance are hereby repealed, and in the case of inconsistencies, to the extent of such inconsistency, are hereby repealed.
SECTION 4. Copies Available.
This Ordinance may be purchased or inspected in the City Clerk’s Offices, Monday through Thursday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
SECTION 5. Effective Date.
This Ordinance shall take effect pursuant to the Corunna City Charter, immediately upon publication hereof.
Consider Lot Split.
Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor, presented the requested lot split and discussed the need for the request. Carr moved, Granger seconded, to approve the Lot Split as presented for 637 Ridgeview.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider Resolution 060523-01 TDEF Category B Grant.
Bill Kimble, c2ae, presented the requested application for the Transportation Economic Development Category B Program for 2024 construction. Carr moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve Resolution 060523-01 TDEF Category B Grant as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITY OF CORUNNA
RESOLUTION #060523-01
Minutes of a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan, held in the Corunna McCurdy Park Event Center, 457 Emma Drive, in said City, on June 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM.
The following preamble and resolution were offered by Councilperson Carr and supported by Councilperson Spannagel.
A RESOLUTION TO ESTABLISH A REQUEST FOR FUNDING, DESIGNATE AN AGENT, ATTEST TO THE EXISTENCE OF FUNDS AND COMMIT TO IMPLEMENING A MAINTENANCE PROGRAM FOR CRACK SEALING ON CONVERSE (HASTINGS TO NORTON); KING (BRADY TO COMSTOCK); McARTHUR (WOODWORTH TO NORTON); OAK (SHIAWASSEE TO MARGARET); ST. MARY (SHIAWASSEE TO WALNUT); AND WALNUT (SHIAWASSEE TO E END). CHIP SEAL AND FOG SEAL ON BACHUS (CORUNNA TO McARTHUR); BRADY (N END TO MACK); CARY (S END TO FERRY); CARY (FERRY TO CHERRY); CHERRY (SHIAWASSEE TO MARGARET); CRESTVIEW (RIDGEVIEW TO RIDGEVIEW); CRESTVIEW (RIDGEVIEW TO NORTON); KNOLL CT (RIDGEVIEW TO END); MILL (SHIAWASSEE TO END); MIZNER (MACK TO McNEIL); RIDGEVIEW (CRESTVIEW TO CRESTVIEW) AND WILLIAMS (SHIAWASSEE TO COMSTOCK). REMOVING AND REPLACING THE FULL DEPTH HMA PAVEMENT ON DUTCHER (McARTHUR TO KING). FUNDED BY THE TRANSPORTATION ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUND CATEGORY B PROGRAM.
WHEREAS, the City of Corunna is applying for $250,000 in funding through MDOT from the Transportation Economic Development Category B Program to construct crack sealing on
Converse, King, McArthur, Oak, St. Mary, and Walnut Streets; various chip seal and fog seal on Brady, Cary, Cherry, Crestview, Knoll Ct., Mill, Mizner, Ridgeview and Williams Streets. Also, removing and replace full depth HMA pavement on Dutcher.
WHEREAS, MDOT requires a formal commitment from the public agency that will be receiving these funds and will be implementing and maintaining these infrastructure projects.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT, the City has authorized Joseph S. Sawyer, Corunna City Manager, to act as agent on behalf of the City to request Transportation Economic Development Fund Category B Program funding, to act as the applicant’s agent during the project development, and to sign a project agreement upon receipt of a funding award.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the City attests to the existence of, and commits to, providing at least $250,000 toward the construction costs of the project(s), and all costs for design, permit fees, administration costs, water infrastructure and cost overruns.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the City commits to owning operating, funding and implementing a maintenance program over the design life of the facilities constructed with Transportation Economic Development Fund Category B Program funding.
Consider Commercial Building Roof.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, gave the history on the attempts on replacing the commercial building roof. Chuck Kerridge, Parks and Recreation Director, discussed the quotes and different options he was able to obtain for a new roof. Granger moved, Carr seconded, to approve the Commercial Building Roof as presented to include two (2) inch installation.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Set Public Hearing for 2023/2024 Budget for June 20, 2023.
Carr moved, Sarrazin seconded, to set a public hearing for the 2023/2024 Budget for June 20, 2023 at 7:05 pm.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Bill Kimble, c2ae, gave an updated on the H2S report and the findings between the different locations along the line.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to adjourn at 8: p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
Publish: June 9, 2023
