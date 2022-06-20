STORAGE UNIT
Notice of Intent to Dispose of
Storage Unit Property
Pursuant to Michigan Codified Law
Section 570.525(5)
(a) A brief general inventory of the contents of the unit includes:
Three bags of cans, two boxes of clothing.
(b) The above contents have been removed from Unit # B18 at Owosso North Storage’ facilities located at 1498 North M-52, Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan 48867. The unit was rented to Christine Hopkins.
(c) Time, Place and Manner of Disposition
a. The contents of the unit will be disposed of on July 1st, 2022 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
b. The remaining contents will be disposed of at Kelly’s Refuse located at 1780 Dowling Drive, Owosso, MI 48867
c. The contents will be disposed of by discarding them along with other refuse.
Publish: June 14 and 21, 2022
