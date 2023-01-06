SCIOTA TOWNSHIP
Notice of Annual Budget Workshop
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Sciota Township Board will hold a public budget workshop for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. This workshop will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Sciota Township Hall, 3990 Leland Road, Laingsburg, MI. The township board meeting will directly follow the budget workshop, beginning 7:00 p.m. Please contact the clerk for a reasonable accommodation 7 days prior to the meeting.
Jamie Parker-Wing
Sciota Township Clerk
Office 517.651.5286
Publish: January 5 and 6, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.