ORDER OF PUBLICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN
IN THE 35th CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 2023-7654-CH
JOSHUA JONES
Plaintiff
v
BRIAN EJARQUE and
MISTY DUNN
Defendants
/
THOMAS S. BRIDGES (P-30868)
Attorney for Plaintiff
/
At a session of said Court held in the Courthouse in the City of Corunna, MI On this 14th day of March, 2023
PRESENT: HONORABLE MATTHEW J. STEWART, CIRCUIT JUDGE
TO: BRIAN EJARQUE AND MISTY DUNN
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: A complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court for Shiawassee County Michigan, seeking to foreclose a land contract dated April 1, 2021 concerning the below described real estate, commonly known as 1406 Corunna Ave. Owosso, Michigan
If you do not answer the complaint within the time permitted by Court Rule, a Default Judgment of Foreclosure may be entered against you concerning the subject Land Contract.
Your answer must be filed within 28 days of the date of the last publication of this Order at the Shiawassee County Circuit Court Clerks Office, Corunna, Michigan or a Default Judgment may be entered against you.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Notice shall be published in the Owosso Argus Press for three (3) consecutive weeks.
The subject property is described as, to wit:
Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 26. Geo. T. Abrey’s Woodlawn Park Addition to The City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan
Dated: March 14, 2023
Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Circuit Court Judge
DRAFTED BY:
THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868
Attorney for Plaintiff
244 N. Main St.
P.O. Box 170
Perry, MI 48872
(517) 625-4117
Publish: March 21 and 28, 2023 and April 4, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.